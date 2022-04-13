Pesto Shrimp and Artichoke Linguine
1 package (16 ounces) linguine
4 cups half-and-half cream
2 cups grated Parmesan cheese
2 jars (12 ounces each) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained
1 cup prepared pesto
1 teaspoon pepper
2 pounds uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined
Small fresh basil leaves, optional
Cook linguine according to package directions.
Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat cream just to simmering. Stir in Parmesan cheese, artichokes, pesto and pepper. Cook and stir over low heat until thickened, 6-8 minutes. Add shrimp; cook until shrimp turn pink, 5-7 minutes. Drain linguine; serve with sauce. If desired, top with basil leaves and additional Parmesan cheese.
