Pesto Shrimp and Artichoke Linguine

1 package (16 ounces) linguine

4 cups half-and-half cream

2 cups grated Parmesan cheese

2 jars (12 ounces each) marinated quartered artichoke hearts, drained

1 cup prepared pesto

1 teaspoon pepper

2 pounds uncooked shrimp (26-30 per pound), peeled and deveined

Small fresh basil leaves, optional

Cook linguine according to package directions.

Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat cream just to simmering. Stir in Parmesan cheese, artichokes, pesto and pepper. Cook and stir over low heat until thickened, 6-8 minutes. Add shrimp; cook until shrimp turn pink, 5-7 minutes. Drain linguine; serve with sauce. If desired, top with basil leaves and additional Parmesan cheese.