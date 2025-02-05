Philadelphia-Style Roast Pork Sandwiches
- 1 (3 pound) pork shoulder roast
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
- 3 cloves garlic, chopped
- 4 teaspoons olive oil, divided
- 1 tablespoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground pepper, plus more to taste
- 1 cup water, or more as needed
Sandwich Fixings:
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 2 cloves garlic, chopped
- ½ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ½ cup chicken stock
- 12 ounces fresh spinach
- 1 medium lemon, juiced
- 1 teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- 1 cup shredded Manchego cheese
- 4 crusty rolls
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Make the pork: Remove the netting or strings from pork roast, keeping them intact to use again. Combine rosemary, parsley, garlic, 3 teaspoons oil, 1 tablespoon kosher salt, and 1 tablespoon pepper in a bowl. Slice open pork roast and spread it with herb mixture. Roll up pork and secure it with the netting or string. Rub remaining 1 teaspoon oil all over pork; season with more salt and pepper.
- Place pork, fat-side up, in a roasting pan; pour in water.
- Bake in the preheated oven, basting occasionally and adding more water if necessary, until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the meat reads at least 145 degrees F (63 degrees C), 1 1/2 to 2 hours. Remove from the oven and let rest for 10 to 15 minutes. Reserve pan juices in the roasting pan.
- While the pork is resting, prepare fixings: Heat oil in a frying pan over medium heat. Stir in garlic and red pepper flakes; cook and stir until garlic is fragrant but not brown, about 3 minutes. Pour in chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add spinach, lemon juice, salt, and pepper. Reduce the heat to medium-low and cook, stirring occasionally, until spinach is wilted, 2 to 3 minutes.
- Cut and remove the string from the roast. Cut pork into thin slices. Return sliced pork to the juices in the roasting pan.
- Slice sandwich rolls. Sprinkle Manchego cheese over split rolls, add pork slices, and top with spinach.
Trending - Recipes