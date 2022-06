Pickled Beets

8 medium fresh beets

1 cup vinegar

1/2 cup sugar

1-1/2 teaspoons whole cloves

1-1/2 teaspoons whole allspice

1/2 teaspoon salt

Scrub beets and trim tops to 1 in. Place in a Dutch oven; add water to cover. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, 25-30 minutes or until tender. Remove from water; cool. Peel beets and slice; place in a bowl and set aside.

In a small saucepan, combine vinegar, sugar, cloves, allspice and salt. Bring to a boil; boil 5 minutes. Pour over beets. Refrigerate at least 1 hour. Drain before serving.