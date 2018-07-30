 Pickled Peaches | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Pickled Peaches | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2 canned peach halves
1/2 c. brown sugar
1/4 c. dark vinegar
2 cinnamon sticks
1/2 tsp. whole cloves

Drain juice from peaches.
Add brown sugar, vinegar, cinnamon and cloves.
Simmer juice 10 minutes.
Add peaches and simmer 5 more minutes.
Chill in refrigerator overnight.