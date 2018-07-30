Pickled Peaches | Kay Bedlan – Lewellen, Neb.

2 canned peach halves

1/2 c. brown sugar

1/4 c. dark vinegar

2 cinnamon sticks

1/2 tsp. whole cloves

Drain juice from peaches.

Add brown sugar, vinegar, cinnamon and cloves.

Simmer juice 10 minutes.

Add peaches and simmer 5 more minutes.

Chill in refrigerator overnight.