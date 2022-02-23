Pinto Bean and Chicken Casserole
cooking spray
2 (15.5 ounce) cans pinto beans, drained
1 ½ cups chopped, cooked chicken
1 (11 ounce) can Mexican-style corn (such as Green Giant®), drained
1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®), undrained
1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce
1 teaspoon dried minced onion
1 teaspoon ground cumin
½ teaspoon garlic powder
½ teaspoon salt
ground black pepper to taste
1 ½ cups corn chips (such as Fritos®)
2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a large casserole dish with cooking spray.
Combine pinto beans, chicken, corn, diced tomatoes and green chiles, tomato sauce, onion, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.
Spread corn chips on the bottom of the prepared casserole dish and evenly distribute the bean mixture over top. Sprinkle with Colby-Jack cheese.
Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted and casserole is heated through, about 25 minutes. Serve immediately.
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Buffalo Chicken Dip
2 (10 ounce) cans chunk chicken, drained