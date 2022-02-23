Pinto Bean and Chicken Casserole

cooking spray

2 (15.5 ounce) cans pinto beans, drained

1 ½ cups chopped, cooked chicken

1 (11 ounce) can Mexican-style corn (such as Green Giant®), drained

1 (10 ounce) can diced tomatoes and green chiles (such as RO*TEL®), undrained

1 (8 ounce) can tomato sauce

1 teaspoon dried minced onion

1 teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon salt

ground black pepper to taste

1 ½ cups corn chips (such as Fritos®)

2 cups shredded Colby-Jack cheese

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Spray a large casserole dish with cooking spray.

Combine pinto beans, chicken, corn, diced tomatoes and green chiles, tomato sauce, onion, cumin, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a large bowl.

Spread corn chips on the bottom of the prepared casserole dish and evenly distribute the bean mixture over top. Sprinkle with Colby-Jack cheese.

Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted and casserole is heated through, about 25 minutes. Serve immediately.