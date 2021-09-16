Pinto Bean Dip
1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained
1 tablespoon white vinegar
3 slices canned jalapeno pepper
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon white sugar
¼ teaspoon paprika
¼ teaspoon onion powder
⅛ teaspoon garlic powder
⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper
Place pinto beans, vinegar, jalapeno pepper, salt, sugar, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in a food processor; blend until smooth.
