Pinto Bean Dip

1 (15 ounce) can pinto beans, rinsed and drained

1 tablespoon white vinegar

3 slices canned jalapeno pepper

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon white sugar

¼ teaspoon paprika

¼ teaspoon onion powder

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon cayenne pepper

Place pinto beans, vinegar, jalapeno pepper, salt, sugar, paprika, onion powder, garlic powder, and cayenne pepper in a food processor; blend until smooth.

