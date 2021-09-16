Pinto Beans With Mexican-Style Seasonings

1 pound dried pinto beans, rinsed

2 (10 ounce) cans diced tomatoes with green chile peppers (such as ROTEL)

½ pound bacon, cut into 1/2-inch pieces

1 yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon chili powder, or to taste

1 tablespoon ground cumin, or to taste

1½ teaspoons garlic powder, or to taste

½ bunch fresh cilantro, chopped

salt to taste

Place pinto beans into a large pot and pour in enough water to cover by 2 to 3 inches.

Let beans soak overnight.

Drain beans, return to pot, and pour in fresh water to cover; add diced tomatoes, bacon, onion, chili powder, cumin, and garlic powder.

Bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer for 3 hours.

Stir cilantro and salt into bean mixture; simmer until beans are soft, about 1 more hour.