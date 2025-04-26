Pizza Casserole
- 2 cups elbow macaroni
- 1 pound ground beef
- 1 (14 ounce) jar pizza sauce
- 1 (4 ounce) can tomato sauce
- 1 (4.5 ounce) can sliced mushrooms, drained
- 1 pound shredded mozzarella cheese
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Cook elbow macaroni in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, 8 minutes. Drain.
- Cook and stir ground beef in a skillet over medium heat until meat is crumbly and browned, about 10 minutes; drain excess grease.
- Mix cooked ground beef, macaroni, pizza sauce, tomato sauce, and mushrooms in a bowl. Layer half the macaroni mixture into a 9×12-inch baking dish; top with 1/2 the mozzarella cheese. Layer remaining macaroni mixture over the top; sprinkle remaining mozzarella cheese over macaroni mixture. Cover dish with aluminum foil.
- Bake in the preheated oven until cheese has melted and casserole is bubbling, about 35 minutes. Let cool for 3 to 5 minutes before serving.
Trending - Recipes