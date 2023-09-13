“Plastered” Pork Tacos with Apple-Jalapeno Salsa
- 1 (3 1/2) pound bone-in pork shoulder roast
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh rosemary
- 1 tablespoon freshly ground black pepper
For the Plaster:
- 2 cups all-purpose flour, or more as needed
- ½ cup kosher salt
- 1 large egg white
- ¾ cup water, or more as needed
For the Salsa:
- 2 cups finely diced Honeycrisp apple
- ⅔ cup finely diced white onion
- ½ cup seeded and finely diced jalapeno pepper
- ½ cup chopped fresh cilantro
- 1 teaspoon salt, or to taste
- 2 limes, juiced, or to taste (Optional)
- 2 pinches cayenne pepper
- 12 flour tortillas, warmed
- 2 limes, cut into wedges, or as needed (Optional)
- Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C).
- Season pork all over with rosemary and freshly ground black pepper.
- Stir flour, salt, egg white, and water together in a large bowl until very smooth. Adjust with more flour it’s too runny. Add pork shoulder and coat thoroughly.
- Spread a few spoons of excess “plaster” into a baking dish or pan. Add, fat-side up. Use a spoon to re-apply plaster to any spots that need it, as well as to the top.
- Roast in the center of the preheated oven until the surface is dry and hard and an instant-read thermometer inserted into the center reads 185 degrees F (85 degrees C), about 3 1/2 hours.
- Let cool for 15 minutes to 1 hour. Break pork up into big chunks and transfer to plate. Add some of the pan juices that accumulated at the bottom of the pan. Cover with plastic wrap. Chill in the refrigerator, 8 hours to overnight.
- Combine apple, onion, jalapeno, cilantro, salt, lime juice, and cayenne in a bowl for salsa.
- Slice chilled pork into strips and then cut into 1/2-inch cubes.
- Heat a dry, nonstick pan over medium-high heat. Brown pork in the pan, 3 to 5 minutes. Serve pork on warm tortillas with the salsa and lime wedges.