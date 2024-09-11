Plum Blueberry Upside-Down Cake
- 1 ¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 ½ teaspoons baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 3 tablespoons butter
- 1 cup white sugar
- 1/3 cup butter
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3/4 cup milk
- 4 black plums, pitted and thinly sliced
- 3/4 cup blueberries
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9-inch cake pan. Combine flour, baking powder, and salt; set aside.
- Combine brown sugar and 3 tablespoons butter in the prepared pan. Place pan inside the preheated oven until butter melts and begins to bubble; set aside.
- Beat 1 cup white sugar and 1/3 cup butter in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, then stir in vanilla. Beat in flour mixture, alternately with milk, mixing just until incorporated.
- Arrange plums around the edges of the prepared pan, overlapping slightly. Distribute blueberries in the center. Pour batter into prepared pan, covering fruit completely.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean. Allow to cool 15 minutes before serving.
