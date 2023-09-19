YOUR AD HERE »

Plum Bread

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1 cup vegetable oil
  • 3 eggs
  • 2 (4 ounce) jars plum baby food
  • 2 cups white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon red food coloring
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon ground cloves
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup chopped nuts
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a bundt pan or loaf pans.
  2. In a large bowl, mix together vegetable oil, white sugar, eggs, plum baby food, and food coloring. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, baking soda, and nuts.
  3. Mix wet and dry ingredients together. Transfer batter to prepared pan(s).
  4. Bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes or until a tester comes out clean. (Smaller loaf pans will take less time.)
  5. Remove from oven to cool 10 minutes in pan. Remove and place on cooling rack.
  6. While the cake is cooling, combine confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice. Brush over top while cake is still hot.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]