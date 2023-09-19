Plum Bread
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 3 eggs
- 2 (4 ounce) jars plum baby food
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 teaspoon red food coloring
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon ground cloves
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground nutmeg
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup chopped nuts
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 2 ½ tablespoons lemon juice
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a bundt pan or loaf pans.
- In a large bowl, mix together vegetable oil, white sugar, eggs, plum baby food, and food coloring. In a separate bowl, mix together flour, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, baking soda, and nuts.
- Mix wet and dry ingredients together. Transfer batter to prepared pan(s).
- Bake in the preheated oven for 50-60 minutes or until a tester comes out clean. (Smaller loaf pans will take less time.)
- Remove from oven to cool 10 minutes in pan. Remove and place on cooling rack.
- While the cake is cooling, combine confectioners’ sugar and lemon juice. Brush over top while cake is still hot.