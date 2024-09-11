Plum Cake
- 3 large eggs
- ½ cup butter, softened
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon lemon zest
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- ½ teaspoon baking powder
- 1 ¼ cups plums, pitted and quartered
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch tube pan.
- Separate eggs into whites and yolks. Beat egg whites until stiff peaks form; set aside.
- Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Beat in egg yolks and lemon zest.
- Stir flour and baking powder together, then blend into butter mixture. Gently fold in egg whites. Spread cake batter evenly into the prepared pan. There will only be a little over an inch of batter. Arrange plums, skin-side down, in a nice pattern over the batter.
- Bake in preheated oven until a tester inserted in the center comes out clean, about 40 minutes. Transfer to a cooling rack and allow to cool before serving.
