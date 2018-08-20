Plum Pie | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

7 tbsp. butter

1/2 c. light brown sugar

1 egg, lightly beaten

1 1/3 c. All-purpose flour

1/2 tsp. Baking powder

1 tbsp. milk, for brushing

2 pounds ripe plums

2 to 3 tbsp. sugar

1 pinch ground cinnamon

Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.

Mix in lightly-beaten egg, then gently add flour and baking powder.

Remove from bowl and roll into a ball on a heavily-floured work surface.

Knead dough until smooth and soft, 1 to 2 minutes.

Wrap in wax paper and refrigerate 20 minutes.

Cut plums into halves and remove pits.

Cut fruit into large pieces, toss with sugar and cinnamon, and put in a lightly-buttered 8- or 9-inch baking dish.

Roll out pastry on a floured board, then lift carefully into pie.

Brush lightly with milk and bake 40 minutes.