Plum Pie | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
August 20, 2018
7 tbsp. butter
1/2 c. light brown sugar
1 egg, lightly beaten
1 1/3 c. All-purpose flour
1/2 tsp. Baking powder
1 tbsp. milk, for brushing
2 pounds ripe plums
2 to 3 tbsp. sugar
1 pinch ground cinnamon
Cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy.
Mix in lightly-beaten egg, then gently add flour and baking powder.
Remove from bowl and roll into a ball on a heavily-floured work surface.
Knead dough until smooth and soft, 1 to 2 minutes.
Wrap in wax paper and refrigerate 20 minutes.
Cut plums into halves and remove pits.
Cut fruit into large pieces, toss with sugar and cinnamon, and put in a lightly-buttered 8- or 9-inch baking dish.
Roll out pastry on a floured board, then lift carefully into pie.
Brush lightly with milk and bake 40 minutes.