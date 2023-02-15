 Pomegranate Spinach Salad | TheFencePost.com
Pomegranate Spinach Salad

  • 1 tablespoon butter
  • ⅓ cup sliced almonds
  • ¼ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoons white sugar
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
  • 1 ½ teaspoons poppy seeds
  • 1 teaspoon minced onion
  • ⅛ teaspoon paprika
  • 1 (10 ounce) package fresh spinach
  • ½ cup pomegranate arils
  • 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
  1. Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add almonds; cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted.
  2. Whisk oil, sugar, vinegars, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and paprika together in a bowl for the dressing.
  3. Toss spinach, toasted almonds, and pomegranate arils together in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.
