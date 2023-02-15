Pomegranate Spinach Salad
- 1 tablespoon butter
- ⅓ cup sliced almonds
- ¼ cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoons white sugar
- 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
- 2 tablespoons cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon sesame seeds, toasted
- 1 ½ teaspoons poppy seeds
- 1 teaspoon minced onion
- ⅛ teaspoon paprika
- 1 (10 ounce) package fresh spinach
- ½ cup pomegranate arils
- 1 tablespoon toasted sesame seeds
- Melt butter in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add almonds; cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted.
- Whisk oil, sugar, vinegars, sesame seeds, poppy seeds, onion, and paprika together in a bowl for the dressing.
- Toss spinach, toasted almonds, and pomegranate arils together in a large bowl. Drizzle with dressing and toss to coat.