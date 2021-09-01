Poor Man’s Stroganoff

1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles

1 pound ground beef

1 teaspoon Greek seasoning (such as Cavender’s)

salt and ground black pepper to taste

1 teaspoon vegetable oil

1 (16 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms

1 pint sour cream

Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.

Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes; drain.

Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.

Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.

Season beef with Greek seasoning, salt, and pepper.

Heat vegetable oil in a separate skillet over medium heat.

Cook and stir mushrooms in hot oil until tender, about 5 minutes; add to ground beef.

Stir sour cream into ground beef mixture; cook and stir until hot, about 5 minutes.

Serve over egg noodles.