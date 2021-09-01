Poor Man’s Stroganoff
1 (12 ounce) package egg noodles
1 pound ground beef
1 teaspoon Greek seasoning (such as Cavender’s)
salt and ground black pepper to taste
1 teaspoon vegetable oil
1 (16 ounce) package sliced fresh mushrooms
1 pint sour cream
Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil.
Cook egg noodles in the boiling water, stirring occasionally, until cooked through but firm to the bite, about 5 minutes; drain.
Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat.
Cook and stir beef in the hot skillet until browned and crumbly, 5 to 7 minutes; drain and discard grease.
Season beef with Greek seasoning, salt, and pepper.
Heat vegetable oil in a separate skillet over medium heat.
Cook and stir mushrooms in hot oil until tender, about 5 minutes; add to ground beef.
Stir sour cream into ground beef mixture; cook and stir until hot, about 5 minutes.
Serve over egg noodles.
