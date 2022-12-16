Popcorn Balls
- 5 quarts plain popped popcorn
- ¾ cup light corn syrup
- ¼ cup margarine
- 2 teaspoons cold water
- 2 ⅝ cups confectioners’ sugar
- 1 cup marshmallows
- cooking spray
- Place popped popcorn into a large bowl.
- Combine corn syrup, margarine, water, confectioners’ sugar, and marshmallows in a saucepan over medium heat. Heat and stir until the marshmallows have melted and the mixture comes to a boil.
- Carefully pour hot marshmallow mixture over popcorn and toss together to coat each kernel evenly.
- Grease hands with cooking spray and quickly shape coated popcorn into balls before it cools too much to shape.
- Wrap balls with cellophane or plastic wrap and store at room temperature.