Popcorn Salad
- 10 slices bacon
- 1 ¼ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
- 1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
- 1 cup diced celery
- ¾ cup mayonnaise
- ¼ cup shredded carrots
- 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
- 6 cups popped popcorn
- Gather the ingredients.
- Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and set aside.
- Combine 1 cup Cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, celery, mayonnaise, 1/2 cup bacon, carrots, and chives together in a large bowl; mix well.
- Add popcorn and stir to coat. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bacon; serve immediately.
Trending - Recipes