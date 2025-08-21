YOUR AD HERE »

Popcorn Salad

  • 10 slices bacon
  • 1 ¼ cups shredded Cheddar cheese, divided
  • 1 (8 ounce) can sliced water chestnuts, drained
  • 1 cup diced celery
  • ¾ cup mayonnaise
  • ¼ cup shredded carrots 
  • 2 tablespoons minced fresh chives
  • 6 cups popped popcorn
  1. Gather the ingredients.
  2. Place bacon in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels; crumble and set aside.
  3. Combine 1 cup Cheddar cheese, water chestnuts, celery, mayonnaise, 1/2 cup bacon, carrots, and chives together in a large bowl; mix well.
  4. Add popcorn and stir to coat. Sprinkle with remaining cheese and bacon; serve immediately.
Recipes
