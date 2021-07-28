Pork Dumplings
100 (3.5 inch square) wonton wrappers
1 ¾ pounds ground pork
1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root
4 cloves garlic, minced
2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion
4 tablespoons soy sauce
3 tablespoons sesame oil
1 egg, beaten
5 cups finely shredded Chinese cabbage
In a large bowl, combine the pork, ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and cabbage.
Stir until well mixed.
Place 1 heaping teaspoon of pork filling onto each wonton skin.
Moisten edges with water and fold edges over to form a triangle shape.
Roll edges slightly to seal in filling.
Set dumplings aside on a lightly floured surface until ready to cook.
To Cook: Steam dumplings in a covered bamboo or metal steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Serve immediately.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pork Dumplings
100 (3.5 inch square) wonton wrappers