Pork Dumplings

100 (3.5 inch square) wonton wrappers

1 ¾ pounds ground pork

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger root

4 cloves garlic, minced

2 tablespoons thinly sliced green onion

4 tablespoons soy sauce

3 tablespoons sesame oil

1 egg, beaten

5 cups finely shredded Chinese cabbage

In a large bowl, combine the pork, ginger, garlic, green onion, soy sauce, sesame oil, egg and cabbage.

Stir until well mixed.

Place 1 heaping teaspoon of pork filling onto each wonton skin.

Moisten edges with water and fold edges over to form a triangle shape.

Roll edges slightly to seal in filling.

Set dumplings aside on a lightly floured surface until ready to cook.

To Cook: Steam dumplings in a covered bamboo or metal steamer for about 15 to 20 minutes.

Serve immediately.