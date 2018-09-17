Pot Luck Stew | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

8 pounds stew meat

2 c. dry bread crumbs

2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

4 large onions, cut into eighths

4 pounds baby carrots

7 stalks celery

15 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed

2 tbsp. basil

2 c. quick-cooking tapioca

8 cans sliced mushrooms, undrained

15 cans condensed tomato soup

8 c. beef broth

Preheat oven or roaster to 250 degrees.

Toss stew meat with bread crumbs, salt and pepper.

Place beef in pan and add remaining ingredients; stir well.

Cover and roast for 4-5 hours or until meat and vegetables are tender.