 Pot Luck Stew | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb. | TheFencePost.com

Pot Luck Stew | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

8 pounds stew meat
2 c. dry bread crumbs
2 tsp. salt
1/2 tsp. pepper
4 large onions, cut into eighths
4 pounds baby carrots
7 stalks celery
15 pounds potatoes, peeled and cubed
2 tbsp. basil
2 c. quick-cooking tapioca
8 cans sliced mushrooms, undrained
15 cans condensed tomato soup
8 c. beef broth

Preheat oven or roaster to 250 degrees.
Toss stew meat with bread crumbs, salt and pepper.
Place beef in pan and add remaining ingredients; stir well.
Cover and roast for 4-5 hours or until meat and vegetables are tender.