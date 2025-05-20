YOUR AD HERE »

Potato Casserole

  • 1 (2 pound) package frozen Southern-style hash brown potatoes
  • 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
  • 1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food (such as Velveeta®), cubed
  • 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
  • ½ cup melted butter
  • 2 cups corn flakes cereal
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 13×9-inch baking dish.
  2. Mix potatoes, sour cream, cheese cubes, and cream of mushroom soup in a bowl; spread into prepared baking dish.
  3. Mix corn flakes cereal and butter in a bowl spread over the potato mixture.
  4. Bake in preheated oven until hot and bubbling, about 1 hour.
