Potato Casserole
- 1 (2 pound) package frozen Southern-style hash brown potatoes
- 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
- 1 (1 pound) loaf processed cheese food (such as Velveeta®), cubed
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- ½ cup melted butter
- 2 cups corn flakes cereal
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 13×9-inch baking dish.
- Mix potatoes, sour cream, cheese cubes, and cream of mushroom soup in a bowl; spread into prepared baking dish.
- Mix corn flakes cereal and butter in a bowl spread over the potato mixture.
- Bake in preheated oven until hot and bubbling, about 1 hour.
