Potato Casserole
- 1 (30 ounce) package frozen hash brown potatoes
- 2 cups shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 (16 ounce) container sour cream
- 1 (10.5 ounce) can condensed cream of mushroom soup
- 1 cup butter, divided
- 1 onion, chopped
- 3 cups crushed corn flakes
- Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Pour hash browns into the prepared dish; set aside. Combine cheese, sour cream, and condensed soup in a large bowl; set aside.
- Melt 1/2 cup butter in a large skillet over medium heat; sauté onion in hot butter for 5 minutes. Add to cheese mixture and mix until combined. Spread over hash browns in the dish. Sprinkle with cornflakes.
- Melt remaining 1/2 cup butter in the skillet over medium heat and pour over cornflakes.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 1 hour.