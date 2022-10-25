 Potato Cheese Soup with Salmon | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Potato Cheese Soup with Salmon

Recipes Recipes |

  • 1-1/4 cups diced celery
  • 1 large onion, thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup butter, cubed
  • 3-1/2 cups sliced peeled uncooked potatoes
  • 1 cup chicken broth
  • 3 cups whole milk, room temperature, divided
  • 1 cup half-and-half cream
  • 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme
  • 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 can (7-1/2 ounces) red sockeye salmon, drained, bones and skin removed
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • Minced fresh parsley
  • In a large saucepan, saute celery and onion in butter until tender. Add potatoes and broth; cover and cook on low heat until potatoes are tender. Cool slightly.
  • Puree potato mixture in a blender with 2 cups milk. Return to pan; add remaining 1 cup milk, cream, cheese, thyme, Worcestershire sauce and salmon; heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley.
Entertainment
See more

[placeholder]