Potato Cheese Soup with Salmon
- 1-1/4 cups diced celery
- 1 large onion, thinly sliced
- 1/4 cup butter, cubed
- 3-1/2 cups sliced peeled uncooked potatoes
- 1 cup chicken broth
- 3 cups whole milk, room temperature, divided
- 1 cup half-and-half cream
- 2 cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese
- 1 teaspoon dried thyme
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 can (7-1/2 ounces) red sockeye salmon, drained, bones and skin removed
- Salt and pepper to taste
- Minced fresh parsley
- In a large saucepan, saute celery and onion in butter until tender. Add potatoes and broth; cover and cook on low heat until potatoes are tender. Cool slightly.
- Puree potato mixture in a blender with 2 cups milk. Return to pan; add remaining 1 cup milk, cream, cheese, thyme, Worcestershire sauce and salmon; heat through. Season with salt and pepper. Garnish with parsley.