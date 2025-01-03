YOUR AD HERE »

Potato Latkes

  • 3 cups shredded potato
  • ¼ cup grated onion
  • 6 saltine crackers, or as needed, crushed
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • ½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
  • ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
  • ½ cup vegetable oil, or as needed
  1. Combine potato, onion, crushed crackers, eggs, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.
  2. Heat 1/4 inch oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Drop spoonfuls of potato mixture, first pressing mixture against side of the bowl to remove excess liquid, into hot oil; slightly flatten latkes with the back of a spoon to make an even thickness.
  4. Cook in batches until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Drain latkes on a paper towel-lined plate.
