Potato Latkes
- 3 cups shredded potato
- ¼ cup grated onion
- 6 saltine crackers, or as needed, crushed
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- ½ teaspoon salt, or more to taste
- ¼ teaspoon ground black pepper
- ½ cup vegetable oil, or as needed
- Combine potato, onion, crushed crackers, eggs, salt, and pepper together in a large bowl.
- Heat 1/4 inch oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat.
- Drop spoonfuls of potato mixture, first pressing mixture against side of the bowl to remove excess liquid, into hot oil; slightly flatten latkes with the back of a spoon to make an even thickness.
- Cook in batches until browned and crisp, 3 to 5 minutes per side. Drain latkes on a paper towel-lined plate.