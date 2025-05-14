Potato Salad
- 6 medium potatoes
- ½ cup white sugar
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- 1 teaspoon cornstarch
- salt to taste
- 1 (5 ounce) can evaporated milk
- ½ cup vinegar
- 1 teaspoon prepared yellow mustard
- ¼ cup butter
- 1 cup mayonnaise
- 6 large hard-cooked eggs, diced
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 1 cup celery, chopped
- 1 teaspoon salt
- Place potatoes in a large pot and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain and set aside to cool.
- While the potatoes are cooking, whisk together sugar, 2 beaten eggs, and cornstarch in a saucepan; season with salt.
- Stir in milk, vinegar, and mustard. Cook and stir over medium heat until thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat and stir in butter. Refrigerate until cool, then stir in mayonnaise.
- Peel and dice potatoes. Transfer to a large bowl; toss with hard-cooked eggs, onion, celery, and 1 teaspoon salt.
- Stir dressing gently into the bowl of potato salad until evenly coated.
- Chill before serving, 3 hours to overnight.
