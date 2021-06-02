Potato Salad With Bacon, Olives, and Radishes
5 potatoes
1 pound bacon
2 stalks celery
4 small green onions
12 stuffed green olives
5 radishes
¼ cup mayonnaise
1 tablespoon lemon juice
Wash and peel the potatoes and cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch pieces.
Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.
Add the potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 10 minutes.
Slice the bacon into small pieces and cook over medium high heat in a large, deep skillet until evenly brown.
Do not overcook.
Chop the celery, green onions, stuffed olives and radishes into small pieces and put into a large bowl.
Add the potatoes and bacon and mix together.
Add the mayonnaise and lemon juice to taste, stir, and place in the refrigerator for a few hours to chill before serving.
You may want to add a few sliced hard boiled eggs on top.
