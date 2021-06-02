Potato Salad With Bacon, Olives, and Radishes

5 potatoes

1 pound bacon

2 stalks celery

4 small green onions

12 stuffed green olives

5 radishes

¼ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Wash and peel the potatoes and cut into 1/2 to 3/4 inch pieces.

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil.

Add the potatoes and cook until tender but still firm, about 10 minutes.

Slice the bacon into small pieces and cook over medium high heat in a large, deep skillet until evenly brown.

Do not overcook.

Chop the celery, green onions, stuffed olives and radishes into small pieces and put into a large bowl.

Add the potatoes and bacon and mix together.

Add the mayonnaise and lemon juice to taste, stir, and place in the refrigerator for a few hours to chill before serving.

You may want to add a few sliced hard boiled eggs on top.