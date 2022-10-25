Potato Soup
- 6 bacon strips, diced
- 3 cups cubed peeled potatoes
- 1 small carrot, grated
- 1/2 cup chopped onion
- 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon pepper
- 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
- 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 3 cups 2% milk
- 8 ounces Velveeta, cubed
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced, optional
- In a large saucepan, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally; drain drippings. Add vegetables, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes.
- Mix flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. If desired, serve with green onions.