 Potato Soup | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Potato Soup

Recipes Recipes |

  • 6 bacon strips, diced
  • 3 cups cubed peeled potatoes
  • 1 small carrot, grated
  • 1/2 cup chopped onion
  • 1 tablespoon dried parsley flakes
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon celery seed
  • 1 can (14-1/2 ounces) chicken broth
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 3 cups 2% milk
  • 8 ounces Velveeta, cubed
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced, optional
  • In a large saucepan, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally; drain drippings. Add vegetables, seasonings and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, covered, until potatoes are tender, 10-15 minutes.
  • Mix flour and milk until smooth; stir into soup. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in cheese until melted. If desired, serve with green onions.
Entertainment
See more

[placeholder]