Preserved Lemon Blueberry Pie

  • pastry for a 9-inch double-crust pie, chilled
  • flour for dusting, as needed
  • 6 cups fresh blueberries 
  • 3/4 cup sugar 
  • 2 tablespoons tapioca starch
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 tablespoon lemon zest (from an organic lemon)
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup preserved lemon, rinsed and finely diced
  1. On a lightly floured work surface, roll out half of the pie dough to fit a 9-inch pie dish. Gently fit it into the pan and trim edge to a 1/2-inch overhang. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Roll out remaining dough into a circle and transfer to a sheet of parchment, baking sheet, or flat surface. Use a pastry wheel to cut into 1/2-inch strips. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate while you prepare the filling.
  3. Rinse and pick over blueberries to remove any stems; set aside. Combine sugar, tapioca starch, and cornstarch in a bowl and mix well (see Note). Add lemon juice, lemon zest, and diced preserved lemon. Toss blueberries with the sugar mixture.
  4. Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).
  5. Pour blueberry filling into chilled pie crust.
  6. Lay two strips of pastry over the filled pie in an X shape. Continue adding strips, alternating over-and-under, for the lattice pattern.
  7. Trim the lattice strips to a half-inch overhang, tuck them under the bottom crust, and crimp the edge to seal. Place the pie dish on a rimmed baking sheet to catch any drips.
  8. Bake in the preheated oven for 25 minutes, or until the edges of the crust are golden brown. Reduce the temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Loosely cover the pie with foil to prevent over-browning. Continue baking until the juices are bubbling and the crust is a rich golden brown, about an hour more. The internal temperature of the pie should be 200 degrees F (93°C) on an instant-read thermometer.
  9. Cool pie on a wire rack for 4 hours to allow filing to set fully.
