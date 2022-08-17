Pressure-Cooker Lemon Red Potatoes
1-1/2 pounds medium red potatoes
1/4 cup butter, melted
3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1 tablespoon minced chives
Salt and pepper to taste
Cut a strip of peel around the middle of each potato. Place potatoes and 1/4 cup water in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 12 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Drain any cooking liquid; transfer potatoes to a large bowl.
In a small bowl, combine butter, parsley, lemon juice and chives. Pour over potatoes; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
