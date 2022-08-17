Pressure-Cooker Lemon Red Potatoes

1-1/2 pounds medium red potatoes

1/4 cup butter, melted

3 tablespoons minced fresh parsley

1 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon minced chives

Salt and pepper to taste

Cut a strip of peel around the middle of each potato. Place potatoes and 1/4 cup water in a 6-qt. electric pressure cooker. Lock lid; close pressure-release valve. Adjust to pressure-cook on high for 12 minutes. Quick-release pressure. Drain any cooking liquid; transfer potatoes to a large bowl.

In a small bowl, combine butter, parsley, lemon juice and chives. Pour over potatoes; toss to coat. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.