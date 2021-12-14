Pretty Duchess Potatoes

2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered

3 large egg yolks

3 tablespoons fat-free milk

2 tablespoons butter

1 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water.

Bring to a boil.

Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain.

Over very low heat, stir potatoes 1-2 minutes or until steam has evaporated.

Remove from heat.

Preheat oven to 400°.

Press potatoes through a potato ricer or strainer into a large bowl.

Stir in the egg yolks, milk, butter, salt, pepper and nutmeg.

Using a pastry bag or heavy-duty resealable plastic bag and a large star tip, pipe potatoes into 6 mounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet.

Brush with beaten egg.

Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.