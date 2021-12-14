Pretty Duchess Potatoes
2 pounds russet potatoes, peeled and quartered
3 large egg yolks
3 tablespoons fat-free milk
2 tablespoons butter
1 teaspoon salt
1/4 teaspoon pepper
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 large egg, lightly beaten
Place potatoes in a large saucepan and cover with water.
Bring to a boil.
Reduce heat; cover and simmer 15-20 minutes or until tender. Drain.
Over very low heat, stir potatoes 1-2 minutes or until steam has evaporated.
Remove from heat.
Preheat oven to 400°.
Press potatoes through a potato ricer or strainer into a large bowl.
Stir in the egg yolks, milk, butter, salt, pepper and nutmeg.
Using a pastry bag or heavy-duty resealable plastic bag and a large star tip, pipe potatoes into 6 mounds on a parchment-lined baking sheet.
Brush with beaten egg.
Bake 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.
