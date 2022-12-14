Pretzel Turtles
- 20 small mini pretzels
- 20 chocolate-covered caramel candies (such as Rolo®)
- 20 pecan halves
- Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Arrange pretzels in a single layer on the prepared cookie sheet. Place one caramel candy on top of each pretzel.
- Bake in the preheated oven until caramels soften, about 4 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and immediately press a pecan half into each warm caramel. Cool completely before serving.