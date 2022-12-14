 Pretzel Turtles | TheFencePost.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Pretzel Turtles

Recipes Recipes |

  • 20 small mini pretzels
  • 20 chocolate-covered caramel candies (such as Rolo®)
  • 20 pecan halves
  1. Preheat the oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C). Line a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  2. Arrange pretzels in a single layer on the prepared cookie sheet. Place one caramel candy on top of each pretzel.
  3. Bake in the preheated oven until caramels soften, about 4 minutes.
  4. Remove from the oven and immediately press a pecan half into each warm caramel. Cool completely before serving.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Recipes
See more

[placeholder]