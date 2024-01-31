YOUR AD HERE »

Prize Winning Chili

  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 1 green bell pepper, chopped
  • 1 pound hot sausage
  • 1 pound ground beef
  • 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans
  • 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
  • 1 cup water
  • 1 tablespoon chili powder
  • 1 small jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (Optional)
  • ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  1. Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat; cook and stir onion and green bell pepper in hot oil until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Add sausage and ground beef to onion mixture; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease.
  2. Mix pinto beans, diced tomatoes, water, chili powder, jalapeno pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt into sausage-beef mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until flavors have blended, about 1 hour.
