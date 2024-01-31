Prize Winning Chili
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 pound hot sausage
- 1 pound ground beef
- 2 (15 ounce) cans pinto beans
- 1 (28 ounce) can diced tomatoes
- 1 cup water
- 1 tablespoon chili powder
- 1 small jalapeno pepper, finely chopped (Optional)
- ½ teaspoon cayenne pepper
- ½ teaspoon salt
- Heat olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat; cook and stir onion and green bell pepper in hot oil until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Add sausage and ground beef to onion mixture; cook and stir until browned and crumbly, about 10 minutes. Drain excess grease.
- Mix pinto beans, diced tomatoes, water, chili powder, jalapeno pepper, cayenne pepper, and salt into sausage-beef mixture; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until flavors have blended, about 1 hour.