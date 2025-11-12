YOUR AD HERE »

Pulled Pork Casserole

  • 1 (12-ounce) package refrigerated sauceless pulled pork
  • 2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, divided
  • 1 (15-ounce) can black beans or kidney beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese 
  • 1 cup barbecue sauce
  • 1 (8.5 ounce) package corn bread mix
  • 1/2 cup butter, melted
  • 1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream
  • 1 large egg
  • pickled onion (see Note) (optional)
  • coleslaw (optional)
  1. Gather all ingredients. 
  2. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine pulled pork, 1 cup corn, beans, 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and barbecue sauce in a 9×13-inch baking dish; stir until evenly mixed. Gently spread in an even layer. 
  3. Stir together cornbread mix, remaining 1 cup corn, remaining Cheddar cheese, melted butter, sour cream, and egg in a bowl until well combined.
  4. Spoon cornbread mixture over the pulled pork, spreading evenly. 
  5. Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and cornbread is set (it will be a little moist), 30 to 35 minutes.
  6. Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Serve with pickled onion or coleslaw, if desired.
