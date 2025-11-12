Pulled Pork Casserole
- 1 (12-ounce) package refrigerated sauceless pulled pork
- 2 cups frozen whole kernel corn, divided
- 1 (15-ounce) can black beans or kidney beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (8-ounce) package shredded Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup barbecue sauce
- 1 (8.5 ounce) package corn bread mix
- 1/2 cup butter, melted
- 1 (8-ounce) carton sour cream
- 1 large egg
- pickled onion (see Note) (optional)
- coleslaw (optional)
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Combine pulled pork, 1 cup corn, beans, 1/2 of the Cheddar cheese, and barbecue sauce in a 9×13-inch baking dish; stir until evenly mixed. Gently spread in an even layer.
- Stir together cornbread mix, remaining 1 cup corn, remaining Cheddar cheese, melted butter, sour cream, and egg in a bowl until well combined.
- Spoon cornbread mixture over the pulled pork, spreading evenly.
- Bake in the preheated oven until golden brown and cornbread is set (it will be a little moist), 30 to 35 minutes.
- Let cool 5 minutes before serving. Serve with pickled onion or coleslaw, if desired.
