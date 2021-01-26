Pulled Pork Sandwiches

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons paprika

1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder (such as McCormick® California Style)

1 ½ tablespoons ground black pepper

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ cup Dijon mustard (such as Hellmann’s®)

8 pounds pork shoulder roast (butt roast), rind removed

½ cup barbeque sauce, or to taste

18 large hamburger buns, split

Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

Mix brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt in a bowl.

Spread mustard over pork roast and sprinkle with brown sugar mixture, using the entire amount.

Line a shallow baking dish with aluminum foil.

Place a rack in the prepared baking dish and arrange pork roast on rack.

Bake in the preheated oven until very tender, 9 to 11 hours.

Let pork cool, then shred into bite-size pieces.

Stir barbeque sauce into pork to moisten; serve with hamburger buns.