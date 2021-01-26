Pulled Pork Sandwiches
3 tablespoons brown sugar
3 tablespoons paprika
1 ½ tablespoons garlic powder (such as McCormick® California Style)
1 ½ tablespoons ground black pepper
1 ½ teaspoons salt
½ cup Dijon mustard (such as Hellmann’s®)
8 pounds pork shoulder roast (butt roast), rind removed
½ cup barbeque sauce, or to taste
18 large hamburger buns, split
Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).
Mix brown sugar, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt in a bowl.
Spread mustard over pork roast and sprinkle with brown sugar mixture, using the entire amount.
Line a shallow baking dish with aluminum foil.
Place a rack in the prepared baking dish and arrange pork roast on rack.
Bake in the preheated oven until very tender, 9 to 11 hours.
Let pork cool, then shred into bite-size pieces.
Stir barbeque sauce into pork to moisten; serve with hamburger buns.
