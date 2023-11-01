Pumpkin Bars with Cream Cheese Frosting
Cake Layer:
- 4 large eggs
- 2 cups white sugar
- 1 cup vegetable oil
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin purée
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ¾ teaspoon salt
Cream Cheese Frosting:
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup unsalted butter, softened
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 4 cups confectioners’ sugar
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon, or to taste
- Gather all ingredients.
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a sheet pan, then line it with parchment paper and grease the paper.
- Make the cake: Beat eggs in a large bowl with an electric hand mixer until foamy. Add sugar, vegetable oil, and pumpkin purée; beat on medium speed until incorporated, about 2 minutes.
- Mix flour, baking powder, cinnamon, baking soda, and salt together in a separate bowl. Beat flour mixture into egg mixture on low speed until just combined, about 1 minute. Pour batter into the prepared pan and spread out the edges.
- Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 25 minutes. Cool completely, about 30 minutes.
- While the cake layer is cooling, make the frosting: Beat cream cheese, butter, and vanilla in a bowl with an electric mixer until creamy. Gradually mix in confectioners’ sugar until smooth.
- Spread frosting evenly over cooled cake layer, then sprinkle with cinnamon.
- Cut into 24 bars.