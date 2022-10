Pumpkin Bread

1-2/3 cups all-purpose flour

1-1/2 cups sugar

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

3/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

2 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canned pumpkin

1/2 cup canola oil

1/2 cup water

1/2 cup chopped walnuts

1/2 cup raisins, optional

Preheat oven to 350°. Combine first 8 ingredients. Whisk together eggs, pumpkin, oil and water; stir into dry ingredients just until moistened. Fold in walnuts and, if desired, raisins.

Pour into a greased 9×5-in. loaf pan. Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 65-70 minutes. Cool in pan 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack.