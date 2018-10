8 oz. cream cheese, softened

16 oz. shredded cheddar cheese

1/2 c. Pumpkin

14-oz. Package thinly sliced beef, cut up very fine

Chopped nutmeats

Mix cream cheese, cheddar, pumpkin and beef.

Shape into a ball.

Roll in chopped nuts to cover.

Keep refrigerated.

Serve with assorted crackers.