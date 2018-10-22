Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.
2 c. Flour
3/4 c. Brown sugar
1/2 c. Chopped pecans
1/2 c. Butter, softened
3 eggs, divided
2 tsp. Vanilla extract
8-oz. Package cream cheese, softened
14-oz. Can condensed milk
2 c. Pumpkin
2 tsp. Pumpkin pie spice
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, 1/2 c. Pecans and butter; mix until crumbly.
Add one egg and vanilla
Press into bottom of 15 x 10 jelly roll pan.
Bake for 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, beat cheese until fluffy.
Add condensed milk, remaining 2 eggs, pie spice and remaining vanilla.
Pour partially over baked crust.
Sprinkle top with remaining pecans.
Bake for 35 minutes or until set.
Cut bars and refrigerate until serving.