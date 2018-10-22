Pumpkin Cheesecake Bars | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

2 c. Flour

3/4 c. Brown sugar

1/2 c. Chopped pecans

1/2 c. Butter, softened

3 eggs, divided

2 tsp. Vanilla extract

8-oz. Package cream cheese, softened

14-oz. Can condensed milk

2 c. Pumpkin

2 tsp. Pumpkin pie spice

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, combine flour, brown sugar, 1/2 c. Pecans and butter; mix until crumbly.

Add one egg and vanilla

Press into bottom of 15 x 10 jelly roll pan.

Bake for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, in a large mixing bowl, beat cheese until fluffy.

Add condensed milk, remaining 2 eggs, pie spice and remaining vanilla.

Pour partially over baked crust.

Sprinkle top with remaining pecans.

Bake for 35 minutes or until set.

Cut bars and refrigerate until serving.