Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
1 cup canned pumpkin
1 cup white sugar
½ cup vegetable oil
1 large egg
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon milk
2 cups all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon salt
2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
½ cup chopped walnuts (Optional)
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.
Combine pumpkin, sugar, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Dissolve baking soda into milk in a small bowl and stir in.
Stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Add chocolate chips, walnuts, and vanilla; stir just to combine.
Drop by spoonful on the prepared cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown and firm, approximately 10 minutes.
