Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

1 cup canned pumpkin

1 cup white sugar

½ cup vegetable oil

1 large egg

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon milk

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon salt

2 cups semisweet chocolate chips

½ cup chopped walnuts (Optional)

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.

Combine pumpkin, sugar, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Dissolve baking soda into milk in a small bowl and stir in.

Stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Add chocolate chips, walnuts, and vanilla; stir just to combine.

Drop by spoonful on the prepared cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown and firm, approximately 10 minutes.