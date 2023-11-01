YOUR AD HERE »

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin
  • 1 cup white sugar
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon milk
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
  • ½ cup chopped walnuts (Optional)
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.
  • Combine pumpkin, sugar, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Dissolve baking soda into milk in a small bowl and stir in.
  • Stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Add chocolate chips, walnuts, and vanilla; stir just to combine.
  • Drop by spoonful on the prepared cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown and firm, approximately 10 minutes.
