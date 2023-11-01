Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Cookies
- 1 cup canned pumpkin
- 1 cup white sugar
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 1 large egg
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon milk
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon salt
- 2 cups semisweet chocolate chips
- ½ cup chopped walnuts (Optional)
- 1 tablespoon vanilla extract
- Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a baking sheet.
- Combine pumpkin, sugar, oil, and egg in a large bowl. Dissolve baking soda into milk in a small bowl and stir in.
- Stir together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt in a separate bowl. Add flour mixture to pumpkin mixture and mix well. Add chocolate chips, walnuts, and vanilla; stir just to combine.
- Drop by spoonful on the prepared cookie sheet and bake in the preheated oven until lightly brown and firm, approximately 10 minutes.