YOUR AD HERE »

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread

Recipes |

Share this story
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 tablespoon orange zest
  • 1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • ½ teaspoon salt
  • ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • ½ teaspoon ground cloves
  • ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 cup pumpkin puree
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  1. Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease two 8×4 inch loaf pans.
  2. Combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon flour, 1 egg and orange zest in a medium bowl; beat until smooth. Set aside.
  3. Sift together 1 ⅔ cups flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and pumpkin pie spice; set aside.
  4. Place pumpkin, vegetable oil, 2 eggs and 1 ½ cups sugar in a large bowl; beat well. Stir the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture just until combined. Fold in the pecans if desired.
  5. Pour 1/2 of the pumpkin batter into the loaf pans. Spoon cream cheese mixture on top of this layer and then pour on the remaining batter.
  6. Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean, about 60 to 70 minutes. Cool bread in pans briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
More Like This, Tap A Topic
food
Share this story
Recipes
See more