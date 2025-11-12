Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bread
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
- 1 large egg
- 1 tablespoon orange zest
- 1 ⅔ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- ½ teaspoon salt
- ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ½ teaspoon ground cloves
- ½ teaspoon pumpkin pie spice
- 1 cup pumpkin puree
- ½ cup vegetable oil
- 2 large eggs
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- Gather all ingredients. Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease two 8×4 inch loaf pans.
- Combine cream cheese, 1/2 cup sugar, 1 tablespoon flour, 1 egg and orange zest in a medium bowl; beat until smooth. Set aside.
- Sift together 1 ⅔ cups flour, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, cloves, and pumpkin pie spice; set aside.
- Place pumpkin, vegetable oil, 2 eggs and 1 ½ cups sugar in a large bowl; beat well. Stir the pumpkin mixture into the flour mixture just until combined. Fold in the pecans if desired.
- Pour 1/2 of the pumpkin batter into the loaf pans. Spoon cream cheese mixture on top of this layer and then pour on the remaining batter.
- Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted into center of the loaf comes out clean, about 60 to 70 minutes. Cool bread in pans briefly before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.
