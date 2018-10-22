Pumpkin Dump Cake | Marcy Dyer – Pierce, Colo.

1 large can pumpkin

12 oz. evaporated milk

1 c. Sugar

1 tsp. Vanilla

1 tsp. Allspice

3 eggs

2 tsp. Cinnamon

1 tsp. Sugar

1 tsp. Salt

1 box yellow cake mix

2 sticks melted butter

1 c. Chopped nuts

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together first nine (through salt) ingredients and pour into a 9 x 13 cake pan, greased and floured.

Sprinkle dry cake mix over top of pumpkin mixture; do not stir in.

Pour melted butter over cake mix topping.

Sprinkle chopped nuts over top.

Bake for 60 minutes.