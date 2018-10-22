Pumpkin Dump Cake | Marcy Dyer – Pierce, Colo.
1 large can pumpkin
12 oz. evaporated milk
1 c. Sugar
1 tsp. Vanilla
1 tsp. Allspice
3 eggs
2 tsp. Cinnamon
1 tsp. Sugar
1 tsp. Salt
1 box yellow cake mix
2 sticks melted butter
1 c. Chopped nuts
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Mix together first nine (through salt) ingredients and pour into a 9 x 13 cake pan, greased and floured.
Sprinkle dry cake mix over top of pumpkin mixture; do not stir in.
Pour melted butter over cake mix topping.
Sprinkle chopped nuts over top.
Bake for 60 minutes.