Pumpkin Log | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

3 eggs

1 c. Granulated sugar

1/2 c. Pumpkin

1 tsp. Lemon juice

3/4 c. Flour

1 tsp. Baking powder

2 tsp. Cinnamon

1/2 tsp. Freshly ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp. Salt

1 c. Powdered sugar

8 oz. cream cheese

1 tsp. Vanilla

1/2 small container whipped topping

Preheat oven to 375 degrees.

Mix together first nine (through salt) ingredients.

Spread batter on greased and floured jellyroll pan.

Bake 15 minutes.

Lay out dish towel and cover with powdered sugar.

Lay out baked log and roll up (long side to long sied); let cool.

Mix filling and spread on unrolled cooled log.

Roll up agains.