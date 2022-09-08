Pumpkin Pancakes

1 ½ cups milk

1 cup pumpkin puree

1 large egg

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 tablespoons vinegar

2 cups all-purpose flour

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon ground allspice

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon salt

cooking spray

Stir together milk, pumpkin, egg, oil, and vinegar in a large bowl until well combined.

Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, allspice, cinnamon, ginger, and salt in a separate bowl. Add to pumpkin mixture; whisk just until combined.

Spray a griddle or frying pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat.

Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons batter for each pancake onto the hot griddle and flatten batter slightly with a spoon. Cook until small bubbles appear, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, about 2 more minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.