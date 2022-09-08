Pumpkin Pancakes
1 ½ cups milk
1 cup pumpkin puree
1 large egg
2 tablespoons vegetable oil
2 tablespoons vinegar
2 cups all-purpose flour
3 tablespoons brown sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon ground allspice
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon salt
cooking spray
Stir together milk, pumpkin, egg, oil, and vinegar in a large bowl until well combined.
Whisk together flour, brown sugar, baking powder, baking soda, allspice, cinnamon, ginger, and salt in a separate bowl. Add to pumpkin mixture; whisk just until combined.
Spray a griddle or frying pan with cooking spray; heat over medium-high heat.
Pour 3 to 4 tablespoons batter for each pancake onto the hot griddle and flatten batter slightly with a spoon. Cook until small bubbles appear, about 2 minutes. Flip and cook until golden brown, about 2 more minutes. Repeat with remaining batter.
