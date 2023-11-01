Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding
- 1 loaf French bread, cut into cubes
- ½ cup raisins, or more to taste
- 1 teaspoon maple-flavored extract
- 1 teaspoon rum-flavored extract
- ¼ cup water, or as needed
- 3 cups milk
- 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
- 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk (such as Eagle Brand®)
- 3 large eggs
- ⅓ cup brown sugar
- ⅓ cup butter, melted
- 2 tablespoons molasses
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
- 1 teaspoon ground allspice
- ½ teaspoon ground ginger
- Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
- Spread bread cubes into the prepared baking dish.
- Mix raisins, maple-flavored extract, and rum-flavored extract together in a bowl; pour in enough water to almost cover raisins. Heat raisin mixture in microwave until raisins are plump, about 1 1/2 minutes; set aside to cool slightly.
- Beat milk, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, raisin mixture, brown sugar, butter, molasses, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger together in a large bowl until smooth; pour over bread. Set mixture aside until bread has absorbed the liquid, about 1 hour.
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
- Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.