Pumpkin Pie Bread Pudding

  • 1 loaf French bread, cut into cubes
  • ½ cup raisins, or more to taste
  • 1 teaspoon maple-flavored extract
  • 1 teaspoon rum-flavored extract
  • ¼ cup water, or as needed
  • 3 cups milk
  • 1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin puree
  • 1 (14 ounce) can sweetened condensed milk (such as Eagle Brand®)
  • 3 large eggs
  • ⅓ cup brown sugar
  • ⅓ cup butter, melted
  • 2 tablespoons molasses
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
  • 1 teaspoon ground allspice
  • ½ teaspoon ground ginger
  • Grease a 9×13-inch baking dish.
  • Spread bread cubes into the prepared baking dish.
  • Mix raisins, maple-flavored extract, and rum-flavored extract together in a bowl; pour in enough water to almost cover raisins. Heat raisin mixture in microwave until raisins are plump, about 1 1/2 minutes; set aside to cool slightly.
  • Beat milk, pumpkin puree, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, raisin mixture, brown sugar, butter, molasses, vanilla extract, pumpkin pie spice, cinnamon, allspice, and ginger together in a large bowl until smooth; pour over bread. Set mixture aside until bread has absorbed the liquid, about 1 hour.
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).
  • Bake in the preheated oven until a knife inserted in the center comes out clean, 45 to 50 minutes.
