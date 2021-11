Pumpkin Pie

1 (15 ounce) can pumpkin

1 (14 ounce) can EAGLE BRAND® Sweetened Condensed Milk

2 large eggs large eggs

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

½ teaspoon ground ginger

½ teaspoon ground nutmeg

½ teaspoon salt

1 (9 inch) unbaked pie crust

Preheat oven to 425 degrees F.

Whisk pumpkin, sweetened condensed milk, eggs, spices and salt in medium bowl until smooth.

Pour into crust. Bake 15 minutes.

Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F and continue baking 35 to 40 minutes or until knife inserted 1 inch from crust comes out clean. Cool.

Garnish as desired. Store leftovers covered in refrigerator.