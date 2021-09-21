Pumpkin Roll Cake
3 eggs
1 cup white sugar
⅔ cup canned pumpkin
1 teaspoon lemon juice
¾ cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons ground cinnamon
1 teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup chopped walnuts
6 ounces cream cheese, softened
1 cup confectioners’ sugar
¼ cup butter, softened
½ teaspoon vanilla extract
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
In a mixing bowl, beat eggs on high for 5 minutes.
Gradually beat in white sugar until thick and lemon-colored.
Add pumpkin and lemon juice.
In another bowl combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg; fold into the pumpkin mixture.
Grease a 15x10x1 inch baking pan; line with waxed paper.
Grease and flour the paper. Spread batter into pan; sprinkle with walnuts.
Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched.
Immediately turn out onto a linen towel dusted with confectioners’ sugar.
Peel off paper and roll cake up in the towel, starting with the short end. Cool.
Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, butter, and vanilla until fluffy.
Carefully unroll the cake.
Spread filling over cake to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up again.
Cover and chill until serving.
Dust with additional confectioners’ sugar, if desired.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User