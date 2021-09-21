Pumpkin Roll Cake

3 eggs

1 cup white sugar

⅔ cup canned pumpkin

1 teaspoon lemon juice

¾ cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

1 cup chopped walnuts

6 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

¼ cup butter, softened

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

In a mixing bowl, beat eggs on high for 5 minutes.

Gradually beat in white sugar until thick and lemon-colored.

Add pumpkin and lemon juice.

In another bowl combine flour, cinnamon, baking powder, salt, and nutmeg; fold into the pumpkin mixture.

Grease a 15x10x1 inch baking pan; line with waxed paper.

Grease and flour the paper. Spread batter into pan; sprinkle with walnuts.

Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for 15 minutes or until cake springs back when lightly touched.

Immediately turn out onto a linen towel dusted with confectioners’ sugar.

Peel off paper and roll cake up in the towel, starting with the short end. Cool.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, beat cream cheese, 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, butter, and vanilla until fluffy.

Carefully unroll the cake.

Spread filling over cake to within 1 inch of edges. Roll up again.

Cover and chill until serving.

Dust with additional confectioners’ sugar, if desired.