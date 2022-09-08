Pumpkin Soup
6 cups chicken stock
4 cups pumpkin puree
1 cup chopped onion
1 clove garlic, minced
1 ½ teaspoons salt
½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme
5 whole black peppercorns
½ cup heavy whipping cream
1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley
Place chicken stock, pumpkin puree, onion, garlic, salt, thyme, and peppercorns in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes.
Transfer soup to a blender or food processor in batches; blend until smooth.
Return soup to the pan and bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.
Stir in heavy cream. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.
Marbled Pumpkin Cheesecake
1 ½ cups crushed gingersnap cookies
[placeholder]
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User