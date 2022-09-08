Pumpkin Soup

6 cups chicken stock

4 cups pumpkin puree

1 cup chopped onion

1 clove garlic, minced

1 ½ teaspoons salt

½ teaspoon chopped fresh thyme

5 whole black peppercorns

½ cup heavy whipping cream

1 teaspoon chopped fresh parsley

Place chicken stock, pumpkin puree, onion, garlic, salt, thyme, and peppercorns in a large pot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, 30 minutes.

Transfer soup to a blender or food processor in batches; blend until smooth.

Return soup to the pan and bring to a boil; reduce heat to low and simmer, uncovered, for 30 minutes.

Stir in heavy cream. Ladle soup into bowls and garnish with fresh parsley.