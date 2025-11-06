YOUR AD HERE »

Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake

Recipes |

  • cooking spray
  • 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar, or as needed
  • 1 ½ cups white sugar
  • ¾ cup butter, at room temperature
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 cup sour cream

Filling:

  • ½ cup brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
  1. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 10-inch fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with cooking spray. Coat with cinnamon sugar.
  2. Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until fluffy. Add eggs, blending 1 at a time. Add pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract and combine.
  3. Mix flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Alternate adding flour mixture and sour cream to egg mixture a little at a time, starting and ending with flour mixture.
  4. Mix brown sugar and cinnamon together for topping in a small bowl. Pour 1/3 of the cake mixture into the prepared pan. Top with 1/2 of the brown sugar mixture. Repeat once more.
  5. Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 40 minutes.
  6. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a plate.
