Pumpkin Spice Coffee Cake
- cooking spray
- 1 tablespoon cinnamon sugar, or as needed
- 1 ½ cups white sugar
- ¾ cup butter, at room temperature
- 3 eggs
- 1 ½ teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 2 ½ cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 cup sour cream
Filling:
- ½ cup brown sugar
- 2 tablespoons ground cinnamon
- Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Spray a 10-inch fluted tube pan (such as Bundt®) with cooking spray. Coat with cinnamon sugar.
- Beat sugar and butter together in a large bowl using an electric mixer until fluffy. Add eggs, blending 1 at a time. Add pumpkin pie spice and vanilla extract and combine.
- Mix flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a separate bowl. Alternate adding flour mixture and sour cream to egg mixture a little at a time, starting and ending with flour mixture.
- Mix brown sugar and cinnamon together for topping in a small bowl. Pour 1/3 of the cake mixture into the prepared pan. Top with 1/2 of the brown sugar mixture. Repeat once more.
- Bake in the preheated oven for 8 minutes. Reduce oven temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Continue baking until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 40 minutes.
- Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes before transferring to a plate.
Trending - Recipes
See more