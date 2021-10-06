Pumpkin Spice Cupcakes

2 cups sugar

1 can (15 ounces) pumpkin

4 large eggs, room temperature

1 cup canola oil

2 cups all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground ginger

1/4 teaspoon ground cloves

1 cup raisins

CREAM CHEESE FROSTING:

1/3 cup butter, softened

3 ounces cream cheese, softened

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

2 cups confectioners’ sugar

1/2 cup chopped walnuts, toasted

Preheat oven to 350°.

Beat sugar, pumpkin, eggs and oil until well blended.

In another bowl, whisk next seven ingredients; gradually beat into pumpkin mixture. Stir in raisins.

Fill each of 24 paper-lined muffin cups with 1/4 cup plus 1 teaspoon batter.

Bake until a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean, 28-32 minutes.

Cool 10 minutes before removing from pans to wire racks to cool completely.

For frosting, beat butter and cream cheese until smooth.

Beat in vanilla.

Gradually add confectioners’ sugar.

Frost cupcakes; sprinkle with walnuts. Refrigerate.