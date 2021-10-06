 Pumpkin Spice Latte | TheFencePost.com
Pumpkin Spice Latte

3 cups 2% milk

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1/3 cup packed brown sugar

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1-1/2 cups hot brewed espresso or strong brewed dark roast coffee

Optional: Whipped cream and additional nutmeg

Place first 6 ingredients in a large saucepan.

Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through.

Stir in hot espresso.

Pour into warm mugs.

If desired, top with whipped cream and additional nutmeg.

