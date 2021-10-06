Pumpkin Spice Latte
3 cups 2% milk
3/4 cup canned pumpkin
1/3 cup packed brown sugar
1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1-1/2 cups hot brewed espresso or strong brewed dark roast coffee
Optional: Whipped cream and additional nutmeg
Place first 6 ingredients in a large saucepan.
Cook and stir over medium heat until heated through.
Stir in hot espresso.
Pour into warm mugs.
If desired, top with whipped cream and additional nutmeg.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User